Nearly 300 fewer crimes reported to police in the Kenilworth and Burton Green areas in 2019 compared to 2018

The Kenilworth and Burton Green saw a significant reduction in reported crimes from 2018 compared to 2019.

There were 284 fewer crimes reported in the Kenilworth and Burton Green area in 2019, when compared with 2018, according to information released by the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT).

Most of the number of crimes reported to Warwickshire Police dropped from 2018 when compared to 2019.

The total number of crimes reported to police decreased from 1443 in 2018 to 1159 in 2019.

The number of anti-social behaviour incidents reported saw the largest decrease in reports from the public with 372 in 2018 to 207 in 2019.

The number of criminal damage and arson incidents reported to police also saw a decrease in reports with 139 in 2018 to 107 in 2019.

The reported incidents of robbery also saw a decrease with 23 reported in 2018 compared to four in 2019.

Reports of drugs crimes also saw a decrease in reports with 21 in 2018 compared to 17 in 2019.

Only three areas of crime saw an increase from 2018 to 2019.

The biggest increase in reported crimes came from the other theft category with an increase of 21 incidents from 98 in 2018 to 119 in 2019.

There was also an increase in violence and sexual offences by nine incidents from 335 in 2018 to 344 in 2019.

The smallest increase came from the number of burglaries, which saw the number rise from 134 in 2018 to 136 in 2019.