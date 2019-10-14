Myton Hospice charity box stolen from Warwick office building

Warwickshire Police have launched an appeal for information into the theft of a Myton Hospice charity box at a Warwick office building.

The incident occurred after two youths forced the doors of the office and stole the charity box located in an office at Trident Park office building.

Police

The theft occurred at 6.25pm on Monday October 7. The amount of money inside the charity is unknown.

No description of offenders is currently available, but Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 325 of October 10.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.