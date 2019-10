Warwickshire Police are looking for information into the the theft of a motorcycle from a Kenilworth property over the weekend.

The incident happened when offenders stole a black Yamaha Diversion motorcycle that was parked in Albion Street in Kenilworth.

Police

The motorcycle theft occurred between 5pm on Friday October 4 and 5pm on Saturday October 5.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 420 of October 5.