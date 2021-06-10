Money stolen from honesty box at south Warwickshire village stall - can you help identify this man?

Warwickshire Police have released an image of a man wanted for questioning after money was stolen from a community stall in a south Warwickshire village.

Officers with the Wellesbourne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a theft in the village of Shotteswell.

The incident happened at about 12:50pm on Saturday May 29 when money and an item were taken from a stall operating on an honesty box basis near the Shotteswell village park.

This man is wanted for questioning in connection to theft of money and products from a stall in the village of Shotteswell

Police said the money and products were taken from a confectionery-style business operating the stall.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 233 of May 30, 2021.