Money stolen from honesty box at south Warwickshire village stall - can you help identify this man?
Police have released this image as part of their appeal
Warwickshire Police have released an image of a man wanted for questioning after money was stolen from a community stall in a south Warwickshire village.
Officers with the Wellesbourne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a theft in the village of Shotteswell.
The incident happened at about 12:50pm on Saturday May 29 when money and an item were taken from a stall operating on an honesty box basis near the Shotteswell village park.
Police said the money and products were taken from a confectionery-style business operating the stall.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 233 of May 30, 2021.
You can also report any information through the Warwickshire Police website here: www.warwickshire.police.ukInformation can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.