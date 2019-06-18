Missing woman was last seen in Warwick

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who is missing from Didcot.

Natalie Giles, aged 25, is from Didcot and was reported missing from Larch Drive at around 5.10pm yesterday (Monday June 17).

Natalie Giles

Natalie was last seen in Warwick at around 3am today (Tuesday June 18).

She is a white woman, around 5ft 4ins tall of slim build with brown wavy shoulder length hair and green eyes.

She’s wearing a black Superdry jacket, blue jeggings, a white t-shirt, grey cardigan and white and pink Superdry trainers

She is also wearing large framed glasses and is carrying a large leather grey bag.

She is known to frequent Warwick town centre.

Investigating officer Insp Richard Pickering based at Witney police station, said: “We are very concerned about the whereabouts of Natalie Giles.

“She is thought to be in Warwick but as she is from Didcot she may have returned to the area.

“Natalie if you read this, your family and friends are concerned about you and we just want to make sure you are alright. Please contact the police or your friends or family directly just to let us know you are safe.

“If you think you might know where Natalie is, or you have information that could help with tracing her, please get in touch.”

Please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190182858 or make a report online if you have any information that could help us trace Natalie.