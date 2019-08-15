Mercedes and Mini Cooper stolen in Kenilworth car-key burglary

A Mercedes and Mini Cooper have been stolen during a double car-key burglary in Kenilworth.

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in a double car-key burglary that occurred in Ferndale Drive of Kenilworth earlier this week.

The burglary happened after offenders entered an occupied but insecure property between 23.15 and 23.50pm on Monday August 12.

Once inside the home offenders obtained the keys to two vehicles parked on the drive of the property, a black Mercedes Estate Saloon and a black with grey stripes John Cooper Works Mini Saloon. The offenders then stole both vehicles.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 478 of August 12.

People can also report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.