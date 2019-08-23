Mercedes and cash stolen during two Kenilworth burglaries

Mercedes and cash were among items stolen during burglaries at two Kenilworth properties.

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in two burglaries this week.

Police

At some point before 10.30am on Wednesday August 21 offenders stole a Mercedes Benz 270 Jeep after entering a property at Cromwell Lane, Burton Green, Kenilworth.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 170 of August 21.

Police are also looking for information in another burglary, which happened after offenders broke into a property at Dalehouse Lane in Kenilworth.

Offenders stole a 42 inch TV and a purse containing cash during the burglary that happened while occupants slept between Wednesday August 21 and Thursday August 22.

Anyone with information about the Dalehouse Lane burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 167 of August 23.

People can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.