Masked men armed with hammers target Southam petrol station

Masked men armed with hammers targeted a petrol station in Southam this morning (Tuesday).

At around 2am, three men entered the BP petrol station in Coventry Road and stole a cash and cigarettes.

The BP petrol station in Coventry Road in Southam. Photo bu Google Street View.

They then left in a car in the direction of Coventry.

The offenders are described as three white men, wearing masks and dark clothing, reportedly they holding hammers.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area.

Anyone with any information, should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of June 4.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.