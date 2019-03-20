Man wanted in connection with offences across five counties - including Warwickshire

Police have released details of a man who is wanted in connection with offences across five counties - including Warwickshire.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to locate 24-year-old Dale Melia, from Coventry, who is wanted in connection with burglary, theft and robbery offences in Warwickshire, Worcestershire, West Midlands, Leicestershire and Staffordshire.

Dale Melia. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Hinton, from the Leamington Offender Management Unit, said: "We're keen to speak to Dale Melia about these offences as soon as possible and are appealing for anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact us."

Anyone with information that could help police with their search should call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.