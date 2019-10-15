Man wanted for questioning in connection to racist incident at Kenilworth restaurant

Warwickshire Police would like to speak to a man in connection to a racially aggravated incident at a restaurant in Kenilworth.

A man reportedly entered the Indian Edge restaurant on Warwick Road at around 9pm on Friday September 27.

He is then understood to have verbally abused a number of staff members before making racially abusive comments.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the offence or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are also keen for the man (pictured) to come forward to police.

The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 425 of September 27.