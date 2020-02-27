Man threatened with baseball bat during Kenilworth robbery

Warwickshire Police are investigating a robbery which saw a man get threatened with a baseball bat outside his Kenilworth home.

The robbery happened after three offenders in a dark coloured motor vehicle approached and threatened a male outside his house in Rouncil Lane, Kenilworth and demanded money.

Police

One of the offenders was armed with a baseball bat.

The offenders then made off in the motor vehicle towards Leamington.

The robbery happened between 8.30 and 9pm on Wednesday February 26.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call police on 101 quoting incident number 406 of February 26.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111