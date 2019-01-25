Man sustains serious injury after being attacked with a blade in Leamington

A man has been seriously injured after he was attacked with a blade in Leamington.

The incident happened around 12.50am this morning (Friday 25 January 25).

Police are appealing for information.

The victim, who is 28-years-old, suffered a serious injury to his leg when he was attacked at the junction of Forfield Place and Radford Road. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Lambert of Leamington CID said: "We believe that a group of six to eight men were involved in the attack, some of whom were carrying blades.

"We have launched a thorough enquiry to establish exactly what happened and who is responsible. We're appealing for anyone with information to contact us."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 12 of January 25. Alternatively people can call charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.