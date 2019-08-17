Man pronounced dead after 'complex' incident in Kenilworth

A man was pronounced dead this afternoon (Saturday) after multiple agencies responded to an incident at a Kenilworth property.

A cordon put up by Warwickshire Police this afternoon on Oaks Road in Kenilworth has now been lifted.

Inspector Warren Ayers from Warwickshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to a property shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon, following a concern for welfare of a man in his twenties.

"Sadly the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

"Due to an unidentified substance believed to be in the property, a specialist team attended the incident as a precautionary measure.

"There is not believed to be a wider risk to the public.

"Thank you to everyone for their patience whilst road closures were in place."

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

Firefighters with the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were among the agencies who responded to what was called a 'complex multi-agency' incident.