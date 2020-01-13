Man jailed for sexually assaulting two women in Leamington

A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women in Leamington.

Marius Madalin Soloman, aged 26 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty on December 19 to sexual assault, assault by penetration and robbery.

Marius Soloman. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

At around 2am on November 13 last year, Soloman grabbed a woman in her 20s and sexually assaulted her as she was walking near Russell Terrace. He also stole her mobile phone. The woman managed to break free and escape.

At around 3.30am, he then approached another woman in her 20s in Regent Place where he dragged her into an alleyway and sexually assaulted her. The victim managed to fight him off and flee to other members of the public for help.

Both victims provided a good description of Soloman and he was arrested later that day.

Officers found him in possession of the first victim’s mobile phone.

Today (January 13), he appeared at Warwick Crown Court where he was sentenced to a nine year custodial sentence, with an eight year extended license for being a dangerous offender.

He will also be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Emma Mackay from the Leamington Serious and Complex Team said: “Soloman carried out these terrifying attacks on two lone women. Thanks to the bravery of the victims and the descriptions they provided, we quickly identified him as the suspect and made an arrest.

“I want to commend the courage of the victims whose support for our investigation resulted in this conviction. I hope this will now bring them some form of closure.

“I’d also like to thank the local businesses in Leamington who supported us with the investigation.

“Warwickshire Police will always investigate reports of sexual offences and ensure dangerous perpetrators such as Soloman are brought to justice and victims supported.”