Man 'glassed' in broad daylight during incident in Leamington

A man was 'glassed' in broad daylight during an incident in Leamington at the weekend.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday (October 5) in Brunswick Street and police were called out to what was reported as an assault.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

A man, who is in his 20s, was assaulted with what was understood to be glass.

He sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services were at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a property in Brunswick Street at 1.02pm on Saturday to reports of an assault.

"One ambulance attended.

"We treated one man who had suffered injuried. He was taken to hospial for further treatment."

If anyone witnessed the incident they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 213 of October 5.