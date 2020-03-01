Man found with serious injuries outside flats in Leamington

A man was found with serious injuries outside flats in Leamington.

Officers were called to Waterside Court at around 6am on Sunday after a man in his late 30s was found injured in the courtyard.

He has been taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp from Warwickshire Police said: "A number of enquiries are currently taking place, and we would ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the Waterside Court area earlier this morning to please come forward.

"Anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 89 of 1 March 2020."

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He is currently in police custody.