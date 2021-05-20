Man found with a knife on a canal towpath in Leamington

A man was found with a knife on a canal towpath in Leamington last night (Wednesday).

A police officer searched the man after spotting a suspected drug deal taking place on the canal towpath near Rushmore Terrace, Leamington.

The officer seized a flick knife, crack cocaine and heroin.

A 20-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a knife and remains in custody. He remains in custody.

In another part of the county, police arrested 29-year-old man in Nuneaton yesterday (Wednesday) after officers found a pepper spray canister during a stop and search.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cook from Nuneaton Proactive CID said: “This was a great example of proactive policing taking dangerous weapons and drugs off the streets. The public should be reassured that officers are out on the streets every day proactively looking for criminals and helping to keep our communities safe.”