A 26-year-old man has been charged after an incident in Leamington.

Marius Madalin Soloman, 26, of no fixed abode, was charged with robbery, sexual assault, and assault by penetration yesterday (Thursday November 14).

He was remanded to appear at Leamington Magistrates’ Court today (Friday November 15).

It follows an incident in Leamington on Wednesday (November 13).