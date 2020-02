A man has been charged with a number of burglaries that happened across Warwickshire.

Anthony Connors, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with five counts of burglary on Tuesday (February 11).

The Justice Centre in Leamington which is home to Magistrates sitting in Leamington.

He appeared at Magistrates’ Court in Leamington today (Wednesday) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 12.

It follows a number of incidents in Atherstone, Gun Hill in Coventry, Stretton-on-Dunsmore, Leamington and Coleshill between September 23 and 26 September 2019