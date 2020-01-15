Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in Leamington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leamington.

Officers were called at around 11am this morning to Tachbrook Road to a report that two men had been stabbed.

Chief Superintendent Ben Smith of Warwickshire Police made a statement this afternoon (Tuesday January 15) regarding the fatal stabbing which took place in Tachbrook Road this morning.

Emergency services attended and one of the victims, a young male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, also a young male, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A cordon remains in place on Tachbrook Road while enquiries continue.

Police cordoned off part of Tachbrook Rad after reports of a stabbing in Leamington. Photo by: Tristan Potter / SWNS

He said: "A murder investigation has been launched and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We understand this will be concerning to the local community and want to reassure the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident at this time, as we believe this was a targeted attack with no ongoing risk to the wider public.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“We have arrested a 33-year-old man from Leamington on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

A man has died and another was taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing in Leamington. Photo by: Tristan Potter / SWNS

“Officers are also trying to locate another suspect believed to be involved in this incident who was last seen at around 11.30am on Emscote Road at the junction with Fosberry Close in Warwick.

"He is described as a young black male and is believed to have sustained an injury to his leg. If you think you may have seen this man I would urge you to call us immediately on 101.

“We are also really keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area at around the time of the incident, or may have seen something suspicious to also please get in touch.”

The Chief Superintendent added: "We know he's injured we don't know the extent of the injuries so again we are appealing for witnesses but also say people who are in medical professions who may have treated someone with an injury that might be linked to this offence to call us."

When asked whether one of the lines of enquires being followed was a possible link to county lines drug distribution Chief Supt Smith responded that they had not ruled it out.

He also said that it was too early to say anything about a possible motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of January 15.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.