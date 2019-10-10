Man arrested in connection to three home burglaries in Kineton

Warwickshire Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to three home burglaries in Kineton last weekend.

Police arrested a man from Banbury on Wednesday October 9 on suspicion of burglary.

The Banbury man has since been charged with all three offences and remanded in custody to appear before Magistrates today, Thursday October 10.

The charges were filed Thursday morning following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A spokesperson from the Wellesbourne Police Safe Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: "We are committed to protecting people from harm and this is excellent news for our rural communities, which we hope will help to offer some reassurance."

If people see something suspicious in the area then call police on 101 (non emergency) or 999 (emergency).

The burglaries occurred overnight between October 4 and 5.

Two homes on Banbury Road were burgled and a third on Green Farm End.

The Leamington Courier reported the burglaries earlier this week.