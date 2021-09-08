Man arrested for starting a fire outside Leamington Police Station
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 12:41 pm
A man has been arrested after starting a fire outside Leamington Police Station.
A 53-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson after a small fire was started outside the police entrance to the Warwickshire Justice Centre yesterday evening (Tuesday).
The man remains in custody.
The Warwickshire Justice Centre is home to Leamington Police Station, Warwick Crown Court and other police and court services.