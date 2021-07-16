Library image

Police are appealing for information after someone exposed themselves to passing motorists on the A46 on Thursday, July 15.

The incident took place around 1pm between Kenilworth and Leek Wootton. It was reported that someone was exposing themselves from the back of a silver transit van parked in a lay by.

A 72-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and released under investigation while enquiries continue.