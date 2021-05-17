Man accused of racially abusing a shop worker in Leamington
Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection with the incident
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:50 pm
A man has been accused of racially abusing a shop worker in Leamington.
The incident happened on Saturday night at a shop in Old Warwick Road, Leamington.
Police have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence after it is alleged he was racially abusive to a member of staff at the shop.