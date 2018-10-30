Males rob 15-year-old boy in front of shoppers in daylight on Leamington's Parade

A group of males robbed a 15-year-old boy in daylight and in front of other shoppers on the Parade in Leamington.

At around 4pm, on Saturday October 27, a group of males approached the 15-year-old boy as he stood on the Parade near the H&M store.

Two of the males threatened the boy and stole his headphones along with some cash from his coat pocket.

Police said the offenders are described as an Asian male wearing a bandana on his head and blue jeans, and a white male with multi-coloured dreadlocks and tattoos on his face, wearing camouflage clothing.

If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 279 of 27 October 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.