A major Leamington road has now reopened after a stabbing incident on Wednesday.

Tachbrook Road was closed around 11am on Wednesday (January 15) after emergency services were called to a stabbing incident.

A cordon was put in place to prevent pedestrians and vehicles going down the road while forensic teams were on the scene.

The closure was in place for more than 48 hours and was lifted around 2.30pm on Friday (January 17).