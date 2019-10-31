Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from October 23 to 25 2019

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Neil James Coveney, 37, of Grenfell Close, Leamington, was given a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £275 costs for assaulting a police officer and for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Warwickshire Magistrates Court at the Justice Centre in Leamington

Matthew Allen Burden, 36, of Hartley Fields Caravan Site, Harbury, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £165 costs for assault and criminal damage.

Mateusz Pawel Pawel Gruszczynski, 40, of Tachbrook Street, Leamington, was given a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work, banned from driving for nine months and ordered to pay £220 costs for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving without a test certificate.

Jason Lowe, of The Salvation Army, Chapel Street, Leamington, was given a a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs for 15 counts of theft and one of assault.

Keowen John Mcauley Carberry, 24, of St Margaret's Road, Whitnash, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £232 costs for being drunk and disorderly in a public place and for failing to surrender to custody at magistrates' court.

Ross Alan Gilbey, 29, of Clapham Terrace, Leamington was committed to prison for 13 weeks suspended for 24 months and ordered to pay £420 compensation and £202 costs for assault, two counts of criminal damage and for failing to surrender to custody at magistrates' court.

Ricky Amann Lal, 33, of Cottage Close, Leamington, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 costs for breaching the terms of a community order.

Stephen Ray Price (aka Jones), 28, of Lillington Road, Leamington, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £72 costs for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Andrew Humphries, 32, of Hambridge Road, Bishops Itchington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £156 costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Charlene Frost, 34, of Henley Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 26 months, fined £230 and ordered to pay £165 costs for drink driving.

Kieron Leejay Morgan, 24, of Hyde Road, Kenilworth, was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £173 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving and for failing to stop when required to do so by a police officer.

Bradley Owen, 19, of Peel Road, Warwick, was given a community order with 90 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £90 costs for two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Themba John, 50, of Emscote Road, Warwick, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £20 costs for possession of cocaine.

Christopher James Parsons, 33, of Oken Road, Warwick, was given a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £90 costs. He was also required to register as a sex offender for five years for sexually touching a woman aged 16 or over when she did not consent for him to do so.

Gail Angela Rawlings, 54, of Dalehouse Lane, Kenilworth, was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a restraining order for assaulting a police officer, a public order offence and for leaving an answer phone message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Jefferson Fiore, 57, of Stanton Walk, Woodloes, Warwick, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £55 costs for drink driving.