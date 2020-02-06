Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from January 31 to February 5 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.
Audrius Morazas, 34, of Chapel Street, Leamington, was given a community order, fined £10 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £140 costs for criminal damage, receiving stolen goods and failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody.
Jade Compton, 28, of Peel Road, Warwick, was given a community order with a 40-hour unpaid work requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £150 costs for two counts of assaulting a police officer.
Michelle Anne Harrison, 37 of Wedgnock Green, Warwick, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £32 costs for two counts of theft.
Nathan James Turpin, 38, of Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £32 costs for tehft.
David Ford, 55, of Edmondscote Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £250 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.
Surjit Singh, 42, of Gainsborough Drive, Leamington, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £276 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.