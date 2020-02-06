Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from January 31 to February 5 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Audrius Morazas, 34, of Chapel Street, Leamington, was given a community order, fined £10 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £140 costs for criminal damage, receiving stolen goods and failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody.

Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamingtoin where Warwickshire Magistrates' Court sits.

Jade Compton, 28, of Peel Road, Warwick, was given a community order with a 40-hour unpaid work requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £150 costs for two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Michelle Anne Harrison, 37 of Wedgnock Green, Warwick, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £32 costs for two counts of theft.

Nathan James Turpin, 38, of Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £32 costs for tehft.

David Ford, 55, of Edmondscote Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £250 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.

Surjit Singh, 42, of Gainsborough Drive, Leamington, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £276 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.