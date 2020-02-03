Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from January 23 to 28 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Gwyn Diamond, 49, of Clarendon Square, Leamington, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £280 costs for failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign.

Warwickshire Justice Centre where Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington sits.

Mark Lawson Saunders, 48, of Tachbrook Road, Leamington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months.and ordered to pay £10 compensation and £21 costs for theft. He was also fined £40 for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following release from a period of imprisonment.