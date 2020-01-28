Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from January 20 to 22

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Lee Ellard, 29, of Kingsley Road, Leamington, was jailed for four months suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £307 costs for carrying a knife in a public place.

The Warwickshire Justice centre where the magistrates' court sits.

Daniel Phillip Leech, 31, of Church Road, Claverdon, was jailed for 36 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £3,250 compensation and £185 costs for criminal damage, two counts of breaching a non-molestation order assaulting a police officer, three counts of assault and for racially aggravated disorder.

Robert Wilkinson, 55, of Kenilworth Road, Leamington, had three penalty points added to his driving record and was fined £500 and ordered to pay and ordered to pay £135 costs for speeding.

Ryan Lee Cheney, 19, of Cuckoo Close, Long Itchington, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Peter Kenneth French, 26 of Bush Heath Lane, Harbury, was banned from driving for six months, fined £80 and ordered to pay £105 costs for driving without a licence and for driving without insurance.

David Mullins, 38, of Green Lane, Warwick, had six penalty points added to his driving record and was fined £181 and ordered to pay £105 costs for driving without insurance.

Daniel Bates, 38, of Clapham Terrace, Leamington was given a supervision order with 20 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £60 costs for failing to attend scheduled probation appointments following release from a period of imprisonment.

Jason John Hendley, 49, of Chapel Street, Leamington, was fined £50 for breaching the terms of a domestic violence protection order.