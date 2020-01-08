Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from January 2 to January 6 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Nicole Rosanna Janet McGregor, 30, of Masters Road, Leamington, was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £115 costs for carrying a locking knife in a public place and failing to produce a ticket for a train fare.

The Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington where Warwickshire Magistrates' Court is based.

Belinda Dodd, 41, of Napton Rise, Southam, was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £333 and ordered to pay £168 costs for drink driving.

Nigel Goddard, 49, of Buckley Road, Leamington, was fined £210 and ordered to pay £60 costs for breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Stacey Danielle Cremin, 29, of Woodward Drive, Leamington, was given a community order with 120 hours' unpaid work, banned from driving for 17 months and were ordered to pay £90 costs for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance

Carlsson Muzombi, 30, of Ryland Close, Leamington, had his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points was fined £420 and ordered to pay £127 costs for drink driving.

Matthew James Trowton, 29, of Binswood Street, Leamington, was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £372 costs for four counts of assaulting a police officer and for resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.