Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from February 21 to 24 2020

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Alexandru Nasturas, 33, of Mathecroft, Leamington, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.

The Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.

Amarjit Singh Dhalliwal, 42, of Goldsmith Avenue, Warwick, was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £682 costs for drink driving.

David Daniel Flaherty, 34, of Underhill Way, Leamington, was given a community order with 120 hours' unpaid work, banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £225 costs for driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Altin Brija, 19, of Bridge Street, Wellesbourne, was fined £293 and ordered to pay £217 costs for possession of cocaine.

Jamie Ryles, 39, of Eastwood Close, Leamington, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.