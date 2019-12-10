Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from December 6 to December 9 2019

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Joseph Bostock, 20, of Rouncil Lane, Kenilworth, was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £250 and ordered to pay £215 costs for drink driving.

The Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.

Stephen Springate, 64, of Watson Way, Balsall Common, was fined £384 and ordered to pay £123 costs for speeding.

Jasdip Samra, 32, of Whitemore Road, Kenilworth, was fined £398 and ordered to pay £339 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Jonathan Allkins, 40, of Henderson Road, Warwick, was banned from driving for 26 months, given a community order with 120 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £225 costs for drink driving.

Thomas Clarke, 19, of Tintagel Grove, Kenilworth, was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £280 and ordered to pay £167 costs for drink driving.

Neil Andrew McCarthy, 39, of St Helens Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work and ordered to pay £225 costs for drink driving.

Eileen Rooney, 32, of Woodside Park, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £140 and ordered to pay £102 costs for drink driving.