M40 near Warwick closed after pedestrian was hit by HGV

The M40 near Warwick is currently closed after a pedestrian was hit by a HGV earlier this morning.

At 3.50am this morning (Wednesday) Warwickshire police responded to a report of collision involving a pedestrian and HGV on the M40 southbound near to Hockley Heath (J16).

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lanes are currently closed between J16 for the A3400 Stratford Road (Henley In Arden) and J15 for the A46 (Warwick By Pass) southbound to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Motorists are being advised of tailbacks and to find an alternative route.

Congestion is currently tailing back to the M42 interchange, which is backing up to J2 (Hopwood Park Services / Alvechurch), and routes through Henley-in-Arden, Claverdon, Haseley and Hatton are extremely congested.

There are long tailbacks and delays in the area.

Police and Highways England are working to keep disruption to a minimum for motorists and get traffic flowing as soon as possible.

Highways England are advising motorists take the following diversion:

Traffic should exit at J16 and follow the route marked with a yellow circle symbol on local road signs. This will route traffic on to the southbound A3400 to Henley-in-Arden. Turn left on to the A4189 and head east to the junction with B4463 at Hampton on the Hill. Turn right and head south on the B4463 to the roundabout with the A46. Take the second exit on to the A46 to J15 of the M40.

