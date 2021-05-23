Leamington Police stop 14 vehicles - and take two off the road - for a range of driving offences in town

Fourteen vehicles were stopped - and two seized - in Leamington yesterday (Saturday) for a range of driving offences during a police operation.

A shift response Leamington ran a traffic operation for the NPCC Road Safety Campaign which has been all this week during Global Safety Week.

In addition to this, they also dealt with anti-social behaviour driving around Leamington following reports from local residents.

Leamington Police said the aim of the operation was to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads.

"In order to achieve this, the operation focused on speed checks, road side checks, drink/drug drivers and driving offences," they said.

During the operation, police dealt with the following:

-Two cars were seized for no insurance

-Two tickets were issued for no insurance

-One ticket was issued for vehicle number plates not conforming to regulations.

-One ticket was issued for using a mobile phone while driving a vehicle.

-One ticket was issued for speeding.

-One Vehicle Defects Rectification Scheme was issued due to vehicles number plates not conforming to regulations.