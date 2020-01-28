Leamington murder case: trial date set for charged teens

A trial date has been set for the two London teenagers charged in connection with a Leamington stabbing.

Warwickshire Police detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice in Leamington brought charges against the teenagers earlier this week.

Warwickshire Justice Centre

The two teens charged appeared in Warwickshire Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday January 27) and were remanded in custody to appear in Warwick Crown Court today (Tuesday January 28).

A 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, also from London, has been charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A plea hearing and pre-trial court date has been set for Monday February 24.

A trial date for both teenagers has also been set for Monday June 8.

The charges are in connection to a reported stabbing on Tachbrook Road in Leamington around 11am on January 15.

Emergency services attended, but sadly one of the victims, Nasir Patrice from Birmingham, died at the scene while an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A post mortem has confirmed that Nasir Patrice died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Four other males were arrested during the first week of the investigation in connection with the incident,and have been released on bail.