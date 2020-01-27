Leamington murder case: teens make first appearance in court

The two teenagers charged in connection with a Leamington murder appeared in court today.

Warwickshire Police detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice in Leamington brought charges against the teenagers earlier today.

Police scene from the Leamington stabbing

The two teens charged appeared in Warwickshire Magistrates Court this morning (Monday January 27) and were remanded in custody to appear in Warwick Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday January 28).

A 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, also from London, has been charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Police arrested both teenagers over the weekend in connection to a stabbing on Tachbrook Road in Leamington on Wednesday January 15.

Emergency services attended but sadly one of the victims, Nasir Patrice from Birmingham, died at the scene while an 18-year-old man from Birmingham was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A post mortem has confirmed that Nasir Patrice died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Police have now arrested a total of six people in connection to the stabbing. But only two people have been charged.

All four males arrested during the investigation in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail.

Police have also confirmed the motive behind the stabbing is likely linked to county lines drug dealing.

The following people have already been arrested by police and released on bail:

A 33-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham who was injured in the incident was arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.