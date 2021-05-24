Leamington man who threatened and assaulted a police officer in Newbold Comyn has been let off with a caution

A Leamington who threatened and assaulted a police officer has been let off with a caution.

A police officer on patrol in Newbold Comyn in Leamington, making enquiries about a suspicious vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the incident happened.

Warwickshire Police have not named the man but said: "A 40-year-old man from Leamington was later cautioned for assaulting a police officer and using threatening and abusive words to cause harassment, alarm or distress."

In a separate incident, a Rugby man has been accused of racially abusing a police officer after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Leamington.

The 30-year-old man was initially detained in connection with an assault on a woman in Ophelia Crescent, Leamington on Saturday night.

But police also arrested him on suspicion of racially abusing a police officer.