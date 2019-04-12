Leamington man sentenced to 28 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of three children

A Leamington man responsible for the repeated sexual abuse of three children has been sentenced to 28 years in prison - and he will serve a minimum of 14 years.

Stephen Peter Pearson, 50, was convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, over a 13-year period.

The offences took place between 1992 and 2005 when his victims were aged between seven and 15.

The investigation was launched in June 2017 after one of the victims made a report to police.

And police identified the other two victims as part of their investigation.

Details emerged of a similar pattern of behaviour whereby Pearson would befriend his victims before grooming them and using coercive control in order to sexually abuse them.

Appearing a Warwick Crown Court, Pearson, of Southway, denied 13 counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault and one count inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Yesterday, Thursday April 11, following a two week trial, he was convicted of 11 counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was found not guilty of two counts of rape.

Today he was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He will serve a minimum of 14 years before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Constable Abigail Simpson from Leamington CID said: "We're pleased with this lengthy prison sentence which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

"Pearson targeted his victims, groomed them and subjected them to serious sexual abuse over a prolonged period of time.

"The victims have shown immense bravery in supporting this investigation and trial, and I hope they take some comfort from the outcome.

"Successful convictions such as this should give victims confidence in the commitment of the police, CPS and courts to convict and punish sexual offenders, regardless of when the offences occurred.

"We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual offences to contact police. It is never too late to report a sexual offence; we will always investigate and offer support."