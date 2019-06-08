Leamington man jailed for sexual activity with 14-year-old schoolgirl and then threatening her friends

A young Leamington man who admitted sexual activity with a child and then threatened her friends after they found out has been jailed.

Shakore Henry had pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to two charges of sexual activity with a teenage child.

He also admitted further charges of making threats to kill, sending a malicious communication and using threatening words and behaviour.

Henry (20) of St Pauls Square, Leamington, was jailed for three years by Judge Anthony Potter, and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Prosecutor Gary Venturi said Henry knew the girl was underage and they had intercourse on two occasions. When friends of the girl found out, he made threats to them to not get involved.

In April last year, another young man ‘became the subject of unwanted attention from the defendant’ over a £200 drug debt he was said to owe to another person.

Demanding the repayment of the money, Henry threatened him: “I’m going to come back with my piece in half an hour and blow your head off.”

Lucy Tapper, defending, said that Henry, who has been diagnosed as suffering from bipolar disorder, was ‘exceptionally close’ to his twin brother, and being apart from him while in custody was causing them great difficulty.

In relation to the incident in April, Miss Tapper said Henry had been exposed to criminality from a young age through his father, and had been sent by someone else to enforce the debt.

“He repeatedly refers to the fact that this is not a life he wants to lead.

“He has spent in excess of six months in custody, and at 20 years of age, having had a taste of custody for the first time, he is ripe for intervention [from the probations service]” she argued.

But jailing Henry, Judge Potter told Henry: “You are in one sense a rather immature young man, and I have regard to your upbringing. You have had a range of difficulties in your still short life.

“You have had no positive role model apart from your grandfather, who has died while you have been in custody.”