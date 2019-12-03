Leamington man jailed for imprisoning his ex-partner

A 35-year-old man from Leamington is beginning a two year three month jail sentence after admitting to falsely imprisoning his former partner.

David Bevan, of Warwick Terrace, appeared at Warwick Crown Court to receive his sentence after entering guilty pleas to false imprisonment and having a bladed article.

David Bevan. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

The court heard how Bevan held his ex-partner at knifepoint following an altercation outside his flat.

He forced her to drive back to her house.

On route to the victim’s house, he forced her to pull over at a petrol station to withdraw cash and get him cigarettes.

A woman at the petrol station saw the victim was upset and called the police. Officers arrived and arrested Bevan.

Sergeant Steve Davies from the Warwickshire Police Harm Hub said: “Bevan put his victim through a traumatic and terrifying ordeal.

“He belongs behind bars and I’m hoping this sentence can offer some form of closure for his victim. Bevan has been remanded since this incident and this ensured the victim has space to breath and she can now move on with her life.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to tackling domestic abuse and protecting victims. Hopefully, this will give others the confidence to come forward; we take these all reports seriously and will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”

If you want to report domestic abuse or have any concerns, call Warwickshire Police on 101. If a crime is in progress call 999.