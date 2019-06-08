Leamington man jailed for having sex with 14-year-old schoolgirl and then threatening her friends

A young Leamington man who had sex with a 14-year-old schoolgirl and then threatened her friends after they found out has been jailed.

Shakore Henry had pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to two charges of sexual activity with a child.

He also admitted further charges of making threats to kill, sending a malicious communication and using threatening words and behaviour.

Henry (20) of St Pauls Square, Leamington, was jailed for three years by Judge Anthony Potter, and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Prosecutor Gary Venturi said Henry had first met the girl in 2017, and knew she was only 14 but told her to tell his friends she was 16 ‘to save difficulty’ if they knew her true age.

When he asked her for sex she said she was not ready, but after texts ‘of a sexualised nature’ were exchanged, she agreed, and they had intercourse on two occasions.

After her friends found out Henry, who was 19 at the time, made threats to them not to get involved, sending a message to one boy telling him: “I will come to that school and kick you head in.”

In April last year another young man ‘became the subject of unwanted attention from the defendant’ over a £200 drug debt he was said to owe to another person.

Demanding the repayment of the money, Henry threatened him: “I’m going to come back with my piece in half an hour and blow your head off.”

Lucy Tapper, defending, said that Henry, who has been diagnosed as suffering from bipolar disorder, was ‘exceptionally close’ to his twin brother, and being apart from him while in custody was causing them great difficulty.

Of the threats he made to the girl’s friends, she pointed out: “He didn’t act in a violent way, it was all talk.”

In relation to the incident in April, Miss Tapper said Henry had been exposed to criminality from a young age through his father, and had been sent by someone else to enforce the debt.

“He repeatedly refers to the fact that this is not a life he wants to lead.

“He has spent in excess of six months in custody, and at 20 years of age, having had a taste of custody for the first time, he is ripe for intervention [from the probations service]” she argued.

But jailing Henry, Judge Potter said of the offences against the girl: “It was that relationship, which you knew to be wrong from the start, that really is at the heart of all of this.

“You began to place pressure on her, someone who had never had sexual intercourse with anyone prior to that date, to have intercourse with you, and she agreed on two occasions.

“At that stage she was someone at school, and you were someone who had left school a number of years earlier.

“Although on one hand five years might be thought to be not a significant gap in age, five years when individuals are in their teens is a very significant gap.”

The judge said that when what had happened became known, Henry had acted ‘in a consistently aggressive and violent manner towards her friends,’ and towards one boy in particular.

“There was sustained traffic over social media, threatening him and his family, acting towards a schoolboy like a bully. The sheer persistence of the threats led him to take them seriously.”

But he told Henry: “You are in one sense a rather immature young man, and I have regard to your upbringing. You have had a range of difficulties in your still short life.

“You have had no positive role model apart from your grandfather, who has died while you have been in custody.”