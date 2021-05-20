Leamington man arrested twice in two days for drug offences
He has now been charged and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday)
A Leamington man has been charged with drug offences after being arrested two days running.
Ben Weavill from Leamington was arrested on Tuesday (May 18) morning after officers from Leamington Proactive CID spotted a suspected drug deal while they were on patrol in Rugby Road, Cubbington.
He was also arrested the following day along with three other people when officers executed a drugs warrant at a property in New Brook Street.
Weavil, 41, of Stonehouse Close, Leamington, has been charged with two counts of possession of heroin with intent to supply and two counts of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply. He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday May 20).