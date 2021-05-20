Leamington man arrested twice in two days for drug offences

A Leamington man has been charged with drug offences after being arrested two days running.

Ben Weavill from Leamington was arrested on Tuesday (May 18) morning after officers from Leamington Proactive CID spotted a suspected drug deal while they were on patrol in Rugby Road, Cubbington.

He was also arrested the following day along with three other people when officers executed a drugs warrant at a property in New Brook Street.

