Leamington driver appears in court accused of reversing into a police car and allegedly assaulting an officer in a Warwick supermarket car park

A man has been charged after a car collided with a police car and an officer was allegedly assaulted in a supermarket car park in Warwick.

The incident occurred on Saturday May 15 in the car park in Emscote Road as officers tried to detain the suspect.

As we reported at the weekend, police said that an officer was nearly dragged alongside the car when the suspect tried to drive away.

The driver has been accused of reversing into a police car and assaulting an officer.

Martyn Owen, 28, of Grove Place, Leamington was charged with dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker, causing criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Owen appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday May 17) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on June 17.