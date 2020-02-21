Leamington care home to host event for people caring for those with dementia

A Leamington care home is inviting people to its free event for families caring for those living with dementia.

Priors House, in Old Milverton Lane, will open the home’s doors to the community for its Understanding Dementia event on Tuesday February 25 from 2pm to 4pm.

Suzanne Mumford from Care UK, will be covering a number of topics to help people understand what it is like to live with dementia.

There will also be support and practical advice on what dementia is and how memories are lost, as well as useful tips on how to overcome communication barriers and discover positive approaches to living with dementia.

After the event there will be a chance to share experiences, as well as the opportunity to meet the friendly team at Priors House and take a closer look at the care home.

Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “We know that it can be challenging to look after a friend or relative who is living with dementia. It’s natural to feel confused about the best way to help your loved one, so our event aims to offer professional knowledge and insight to those who need it – as well as providing a hub for shared experiences.

“We want people to know they’re not alone, and we’re here to offer support.

"This seminar has proved very popular in the past, and we are looking forward to welcoming local people to the home once again for an inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

Priors House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.

To book a free place at this event, contact customer relations manager Maria Cridge at maria.cridge@careuk.com or call 0333 455 2472

For more general information about Priors House, visit careuk.com/priors-house