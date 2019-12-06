Laptop stolen during Warwick vehicle break-ins

Warwickshire Police are investigating theft of a laptop computer and mobile phone during the break-in of two vehicles in Warwick.

Offenders smashed the rear windows of two vehicles parked at a licensed premises on Coventry Road in Warwick.

After vehicle break-ins the offenders stole a laptop computer and a passport iPhone.

The break-ins occurred between 7 and 9pm yesterday (Thursday December 5).

Anyone with information about the break-ins can call police on 101 quoting incident number 378 of December 5.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 08000 555 111.