Laptop computers among items stolen in Warwick burglaries

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of laptop computers and pushbikes stolen in two Warwick burglaries.

The first burglary occurred after offenders forcibly entered a home in All Saints Road, Warwick. Once inside the home offenders ransacked the house and laptop computers were among the items stolen.

The All Saints Road burglary occurred between 5.30 and 8pm on Saturday January 25.

Anyone with information about the All Saints Road burglary can all police on 101 quoting incident number 390 of January 25.

Police are also investigating a second burglary which occurred after offenders broke into a garage in Mill Street, Warwick.

During the burglary offenders stole two pushbikes and several items of motorcycle gear. The motorcycle gear stolen included, Trek Kompact - red and white and a Triumph branded motorcycle trousers, black boots and jacket.

The Mill Street burglary occurred between 12pm Friday January 24 and 8am Tuesday January 28.

Anyone with information about the Mill Street burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 83 of January 28.

If you have seen or heard anything suspicious or have information that may relate to either of these incidents contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.