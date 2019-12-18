Laptop computer stolen during burglary of Warwick property

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a laptop computer during the burglary of a property in Warwick.

The burglary occurred at a property in Lady Grey Avenue, Heathcote, Warwick.

Police

Offenders broke into the property through the conservatory and stole a laptop computer.

The burglary occurred between 8.20am and 7pm yesterday (Tuesday December 17).

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 386 of December 17.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.