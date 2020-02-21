Laptop and cash stolen in Kenilworth vehicle break-ins

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of cash and a laptop computer during the 'attack' of two vehicles parked in Kenilworth.

Police are looking for information into the vehicle break-ins which were parked at sports facilities in Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth.

A Skoda motor vehicle had its front passenger side window smashed and some cash stolen from inside the vehicle.

A Seat Ibiza motor vehicle had its rear passenger side window smashed and a HP Laptop stolen that had been left on the rear seat.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-ins can call police on 101 quoting incident numbers 374 and 377 of February 20 respectively.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about these incidents the please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111