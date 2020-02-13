Labour candidate for Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner election launches his campaign

Labour candidate Ben Twomey has launched his campaign for May’s Police and Crime Commissioner election in Warwickshire.

Mr Twomeywas born and raised in Rugby. He has worked for three Police and Crime Commissioners across the country to tackle crime and improve people’s lives.

He currently works as Head of Policy for a national children’s charity, where he campaigns to improve the lives of young people in care.

He said: “I am standing to be your Police and Crime Commissioner to take real action on crime and anti-social behaviour in our county.

"We know that Warwickshire has become a more violent place since the Conservative Police Commissioner was first elected. More people are being burgled. More shoplifting is damaging local businesses.

"The number of people caught with weapons in our county has more than doubled.

“There were over 10,000 more crimes last year than there were three years ago.

"The £20 million missing from the police budget since 2010 has left victims suffering whilst criminals are being let off the hook.

"Not once has the current Conservative Police Commissioner stood up for us by writing to his Conservative Government about police funding.

“We all need to feel safe and protected in our communities. I have a plan to make this happen.

“I will increase police officer numbers and make sure they are seen and known in our communities. I will reduce crime by giving young people positive opportunities and a seat at the decision-making table. I will put victims at the heart of everything I do and work with them to improve services.

“I will break the cycle of mental ill health and crime and support people with addictions into treatment and recovery. I will make our roads safer. I will drive Warwickshire to take a lead on new technologies and tackling online crime and fraud.

"I will target organised criminals with the full force of the law.

“Through all of this, I will work with you to give you a real say in how our communities are policed.

“If you are with me, we can win here.

"If we win here, I will work with you to change countless lives across our county for the better.”

The Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner election takes place on Thursday May 7.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: “Ben is exactly who we need to deliver real action on crime in Warwick and Leamington.

"Violent crime is getting out of control and local people are paying the price.

"Ben will use his experience and energy to stand up for our community and our county.

"That is why I’m backing him.”